First-time mother DaniLeigh is now happily showing off her baby girl on social media.

In a recent post shared to her Instagram Stories, the new mother cradled her adorable daughter while chatting to her:

“You just chillin? You matching mama?! Mmhmm — take that filter filter off her face, she too cute.”

“Hi baby, hi mama, hi boo,” she says to her daughter.

DaniLeigh penned, “It’s the eyes, the smirk, and the face for me, my booo” and “Thankful” as the captions of other recent posts of the child.

The “Yellow Bone” singer’s posts come after she and her ex-boyfriend, rapper DaBaby, got into a heated exchange streamed on Instagram Live last month. It resulted in the police being called, strong accusations being made and more opportunity for public fodder on the problematic relationship the two entertainers had as lovers — and now as co-parents.

The livestream, uploaded by DaBaby, also resulted in the former couple’s daughter being shown to the world for the first time as her parent’s drama ensued.

DaniLeigh, who was feeding the child during their exchange, can be heard telling DaBaby, “F–k that sh*t, this how their going to see my f–king baby for the first time? Like this?”

Regardless of anyone’s personal feelings about DaniLeigh, no one can imagine how it may have felt to have her child’s face live-streamed for the first time by her famous father amid their toxic exchange; especially after she’s done the work to maintain the child’s privacy.

We’re happy she’s enjoying sharing the child with her followers, now, on her own terms. Good for her.

