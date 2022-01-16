MadameNoire Featured Video

What can we say — new year, new hair, new you. In honor of being our best selves and slaying the game in 2022, MADAMENOIRE got the inside scoop from licensed hairstylist and senior content manager for Mayvenn, Brittany Johnson, about this year’s top wig and hair extension trends.

Overall, Johnson shared that 2022 will be packed with fresh takes on throwback styles. Much like early in the pandemic, people will continue keeping their look versatile by experimenting with their hair at-home if they can’t reach their hairstylist and learning how to glam up their DYI protective styles.

Check out the six top wig styles and extension looks Johnson expects to blow up this year down below.

Naturally-Inspired Protective Styles

Protective styles that enhance the beauty of one’s natural hair “are more popular than ever,” according to Johnson. The hairstylist explained that a look like the one above “blends seamlessly with the texture of a natural blowout,” so you can add some length to your healthy inches.

