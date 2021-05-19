MadameNoire Featured Video

Lace front wigs can be a gift and a curse. They’re absolutely beautiful and natural-looking when applied correctly. However, if you’re a newbie to wig-wearing, applying a lace front can feel intimidating. We’ve all seen a poorly applied wig before and no one wants to be that girl (or guy), so we’ve compiled a comprehensive list of everything you’ll need to get started in your wig-wearing journey.

1. A good wig

If you’re experimenting with wigs for the first time, it may not be a good idea to start out buying luxury wigs that cost thousands of dollars because wig-wearing is not for everyone and when you’re a newbie, there’s a chance you might make a mistake that ruins the unit. That said, you will want to opt for a well-made unit nonetheless. The Brazilian Loose Wave Lace Front Wig by Mayvenn is the perfect wig for beginners. It comes in the color natural back and can be parted anywhere.

A wig cap

In addition to securing the right wig, you’ll want to be sure that you have a wig cap on hand. Wig caps help your natural hair to lay flat beneath your wig, which in turn, helps to produce a more natural look. Most wigs will come with a wig cap; however, to ensure that the cap fits your head properly, you may want to order your own cap just in case. A wig cap that is too tight can make wig-wearing miserably painful.

Shears

One of the trickiest parts of applying a new lace front for the first time is cutting the lace. Poorly cut lace can make a unit look awkward and unnatural. For this, you’ll want to avoid your typical household sewing scissors. Instead, you’ll want to opt for a pair of professional shears. They don’t need to be fancy or expensive, but they should be designed for hair cutting. Affordable, but well-made shears can be found on Amazon for as low as $9.00.

Adhesive glue and gel

There are lace front application tutorials floating around the web, but one of the best techniques that we’ve seen is the one used by Mayvenn wig expert Schae Graham in this easy-to-follow, beginner-friendly hair tutorial. Graham recommends using adhesive wig glue and gel that help to secure the lace to the hairline. Bold Hold Lace Gelly is the perfect adhesive solution to secure lace front wigs. It’s water-based, non-toxic, and can be applied daily.

Tweezers and concealer

Additionally, you’ll need a pair of tweezers that you will use to pluck the hairline of the wig. In many instances, wigs come with thin parts, which look unnatural. Plucking a few strands from the part will make it look slightly wider and much more natural. Of course, you don’t want to pluck too much as super wide parts also look unnatural. Concealer can also help parts to look slightly wider and blend the lace that is left on the unit, making the hairline appear more natural.

Applying a lace front can be overwhelming at first, but it gets easier with practice. If you happen to be a more visual learner, check out Mayvenn’s step-by-step tutorial below.