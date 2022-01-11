MadameNoire Featured Video

Shemika Jackson is the latest entrepreneur to find mainstream success in the forever-growing wig and hair care market with her brand, Kafune Amor Hair.

Seen on the left in the photo above, Jackson boasts over 15 years of experience in the hair industry and was named an entrepreneur to watch on Forbes’ 2021 “The Next 1000” list. As the founder and CEO of Kafune Amor Hair, the entrepreneur pioneered “the first-ever 4-Step Lace Wig System designed to help women protect their hairline,” Black Enterprise reports.

According to the outlet, Kafune Amor Hair has already made almost one million dollars in revenue since its launch in 2019. As of now, the company continues being operated by Jackson out of South Jersey.

The entrepreneur first pivoted into the wig and hair care world in 2007 after suffering from hair loss and wanting to help others with the same struggle. In addition to selling wigs and the brand’s hair care products, the Kafune Amor Hair site also shares instructional and educational videos about alopecia, caring for one’s hair how to apply wigs using its products.

RELATED CONTENT: Jada Pinkett Smith Embraces Baldness And Opens Up About Alopecia: ‘This Is Going To Be A Little More Difficult To Hide’

Jackson’s 4-Step Lace Wig System consists of four collections individually created to extend the wearability of your wigs, help you achieve a natural-looking application, securely attach your units and remove them without damaging your wigs, natural hair or scalp.

A variety of products are available in the Protect, Conceal, Hold and Release lines, respectively, so consumers can customize their wash days and wig application processes as they see fit.

As Kafune Amor Hair’s range rises in popularity, its competition includes an increasingly expanding market geared toward consumers interested in wigs as a versatile protective styling option. While household name brands including SheaMoisture and Dark & Lovely both released protective style-focused hair care lines last year, Kafune’s is unique because of its convenient and straightforward four-step system.

In addition to the variety of wigs sold on the site, two of Kufune’s most popular products include the brand’s Melt Me Down Lace Melting Spray and its Hide Out Lace Tint Mousse.

To learn more about Jackson and the 4 Step Lace Wig System, visit Kafune Amor Hair.

RELATED CONTENT: “Rep. Ayanna Pressley Is Pushing For Medicare To Cover Wig Costs For Those Who Suffer Hair Loss”