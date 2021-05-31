MadameNoire Featured Video

While the first day of summer won’t officially be here until June 20 this year, Memorial Day weekend always signifies the beginning of the best things about the season — vacations, enjoying the warm weather, and living your best life while the days and long and the sun is shining. With that in mind, a wet and wavy headband wig, in theory, is a great protective hairstyle to maintain around this time of year because it’s both convenient and versatile.

Luvme Hair describes its Wet and Wavy Headband Wig as a “beginner and lazy girl-friendly” unit that requires zero skills and can be installed instantly. Because it’s not a lacefront, the brand says that one can achieve a “super realistic look” without having to worry about spending time gluing down the front of the wig or ruining your edges. In terms of its construction, the wig is said to have a “breathable and comfortable headband” attached to the front of the unit itself — and when you order one, the brand sends over “five extra trendy and random headbands for free” for you to style with your wig.

Some notes I picked up on when I received my unit is that the construction of the wig really does make it quite secure when you wear it. In addition to the headband, which fastens at the back with velcro in order to keep the wig on tight and in place, it also comes with four clips — one small one in the front middle, two small ones at the sides, and one medium-sized one in the back — all to provide extra security so that I didn’t have to worries about my wig shifting at all.

Because it was so secure, the unit was also able to be styled in a high ponytail or a bun. That aspect of its versatility was super convenient since I got mine in the 20-inch length. I would say that the fullness of the hair was “realistic” — not too sparse and not too full. While I requested it in the color 1B, what I recieved was clearly a very dark brown instead, as it was noticeably lighter than my own natural hair’s color. The cap itself was definitely breathable and lightweight which was another bonus — the wig didn’t feel heavy on my head at all.

Admittedly, while I didn’t straighten the whole unit, for the sake of the review I did flat iron a piece at the back to see if it would revert back to the hair’s curl texture when it got wet — which it did. The hair was really soft out of the box and after an initial brush through where I got a small wad of loose strands, I’ve experienced minimal shedding.

All things considered, I think with proper maintenance (ie. washing it routinely, keeping the curls hydrated without being weight down, not straightening it excessively, etc…) this unit would be able to last at least a year. With a starting price of $139.90 for a 14-inch unit, an extra 23% off for Memorial Day using the promotional code HONOR23, and the ability to purchase from the Luvme Hair site using Afterpay, I would definitely recommend the brand’s Wet and Wavy Headband Wig as an affordable, accessible, and easy hairstyle that’s versatile and fun, especially for all your summertime looks.