Last week, track and field athlete Sha’Carri Richardson showed off her natural beauty on her Instagram Stories by giving fans a glimpse of herself rocking her natural hair.

In the clip, originally posted on the athlete’s Instagram Stories on Jan. 6, Richardson sports a full head of strawberry blondish natural hair in a half-up-half-down style as she sits in the car. While we can’t hear the music she was playing in the snippet below, the record-breaking runner’s vibes were giving #carefreeandcute.

Richardson also seemed to have a natural beat, although it’s possible she had little to no makeup on at all.

It’s no surprise that Richarson’s edges and natural hair have been flourishing under the vibrant and colorful wigs she’s become known for. Some of the many things people fell in love with about the 21-year-old sprinter last year were the athlete’s affinity for rocking a full face of glam, iconic lashes, and lengthy chic nails along with her showstopping wigs as her look of choice when hitting the track.

Richardson’s self-confidence in her appearance and talent, both on and off the track, definitely made a mark in 2021. Whether glammed up or au natural, we’re happy to see her confidence still radiating in 2022.

