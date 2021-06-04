MadameNoire Featured Video

Clip-ins are a convenient and fast way to spice up your look, especially if you’d like to add some length and volume to the hair you already have. That being said, worrying about blending you leave out with the extensions and/ or making sure you don’t sweat it out — especially in the summer months — often keeps people at bay from giving clip-ins a try.

Luckily, Yummie O., the founder of Yummy Extensions & KOSA Professionals, recently spoke with Madame Noire and gave us the inside scoop on how one can rock clip-ins with minimal leave out, the best ways to blend your hair with different clip-in hair textures, and her top tips for getting the most out of your clip-in hair installs overall.

When speaking with us, Yummie O. shared that her brand’s clip-ins are different from others on the market because it only offers “authentic natural hair extensions with absolutely no synthetic fibers whatsoever.” From what she told us, the hair Yummy Extensions uses “is cut from a single donor, which ensures the longevity of the clip-in sets.”

Also, she said that what’s great about Yummy Extensions’ clip-ins is that all of their sets “are natural-looking and blend in seamlessly with most hair types.” With silicone-tipped metal clips and an elastic protection band used to ensure the most secure placement, Yummie O. noted that each of the brand’s sets weighs up to 150 grams when a customer orders one — “which is equivalent to one and a half bundles.”

In terms of how many bundles of it takes to achieve a full look with the clip-ins while using minimal leave out in your install, Yummie O. shared that “if you’re trying to get a voluminous and lengthy look, a minimum of 2 sets of the same length is required.”

“Due to the way clip-in extensions are placed,” she continued, “you’ll automatically enjoy a naturally layered look without having to cut your pieces. If you want to leave out a standard amount of hair and if you already have extremely thick hair — or wish to use the clip-in sets for a ponytail look — you may use only one set. Ideally though, especially if you’re considering a style with minimal leave out, a minimum of two sets is needed.”

In terms of how she suggests you care for and blend your leave out, regardless of how much of it you’ve chosen to be a part of your style, it really depends on the hair texture of the clip-ins you’re rocking.

“I recommend heatless techniques such a twist-out or braid-out when blending and caring for your natural hair — especially if your clip-ins are a texture like our YUMMY Soft Kinks. For the LAO Straight Blow Out, blow out your freshly washed hair for the best blend — and with our Raw LAO Wavy, we recommend applying very light heat to your natural hair. For the last two textures mentioned, I’d also recommend using a light serum to help prevent dryness.”

The final tips Yummie O. offered advice for concerned how to boost the longevity of your clip-ins overall. According to her, the first and most important rule to remember about rocking clip-ins is not to sleep with them in. Also, she recommended co-washing your clip-ins at least once a week with a sulfate-free deep conditioner.

“While the hair is still wet,” Yummie O. concluded, wrapping up our conversation, “apply a light alcohol-free serum and then allow your sets to air dry. When it comes to caring for and styling Yummy Hair Extensions’ textures in particular, less is more.”