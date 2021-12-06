MadameNoire Featured Video

A majorly awkward interaction between exes Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather and rapper NBA Youngboy just went down on Clubhouse.

Youngboy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, addressed YaYa lurking through a burner account with no profile picture in a Clubhouse room the rapper was in earlier today.

If you’re unfamiliar with the audio-based social media network, Clubhouse allows users from all over the world — whether celebrities or everyday people — to audibly interact with each other in chatrooms, resembling big group calls.

“Iyanna, why you ain’t got no picture on here?” NBA Youngboy asked his ex, to which Yaya replied, “So I can stalk you,” with a laugh.

After the awkwardness of that, NBA Youngboy says, “Uhhh time to get out.”

Even though the audio’s a little chaotic — one user in the Clubhouse room said “Ooooo” after Youngboy addressed YaYa’s presence. Yaya doubled down saying, “Ooooo is right, I’m on here,” before the clip was out.

Here’s a snippet below.

The second-hand embarrassment of the situation mostly stems from knowing YaYa and Youngboy have a complicated, on-again-off-again past — to say the least.

YaYa gave birth to one of Youngboy’s six children in January. Also, she’s currently awaiting her pre-trial hearing over a case where she allegedly stabbed Lapattra Jacobs, another one of Youngboy’s baby mamas.

Some online users think YaYa should seek help for her infatuation with Youngboy, while others say “there’s no shame in her game.”

What y’all think?

