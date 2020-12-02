Madamenoire Featured Video

Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather’s co-parent, Kentrell “NBA Youngboy” Gaulden, will be juggling two newborn babies in the very near future. According to The Shade Room, the rapper welcomed another baby with his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Drea Symone. The newborn is a baby girl, whom they named Kodi Capri. According to Rap-Up, this is the pair’s second child together, bringing Gaulden’s total to seven including Mayweather’s unborn.

The baby was born on Thanksgiving Day, which came as a shock to many who were unaware that Gaulden was expecting a child aside from the one he shares with Mayweather.

“November 26th 2020, on Thanksgiving Day, I was given a 7.5lb reason to become more thankful,” Drea captioned an image of her holding her baby’s hand. “I’ve been caught up cherishing the days after… it’s safe to say my heart is full!! Kodi Capri…”

Mayweather celebrated her baby shower last month. It was during the celebration that fans learned that she is expecting a baby boy. Gaulden, however, is said to have been absent from the shower.

The celebration was hosted by Mayweather’s mother, Melissia Brim. Her father, boxing icon Floyd Mayweather, confirmed the 20-year-old’s pregnancy days before the shower during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

“I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best,” he told the publication. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy, me and her mother is happy.”

Sadly, there appears to be strife between the grandparents to be. In the same interview, Mayweather’s father commented on Gaulden’s upbringing after the rapper referred to him as “b—h a-s daddy.”

“It has to do with your upbringing,” said the boxing legend. “It starts in the home first. I’ve always taught my daughter this: always be respectful when you’re going to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. As far as the NBA, I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that.”

Gaulden’s mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, was displeased with the jabs that the boxer took at her parenting and responded, stating that her son’s behavior is not a reflection of her parenting.

“He gon’ say it starts at home. But when I heard that, I really like — I really ain’t pay no attention to it,” said Gaulden’s mom, according to Rolling Out. “Any grown person knows you can raise your children to be the best children they want but they gon’ say what they want. They gon’ do what they want,” she continued. “If Kentrell wanted to say he was a b—h- a-s n—a, that’s probably how Kentrell felt at that time.”

She went on:

“If there’s static, there must be — I don’t, I don’t like that s—. Don’t talk about me. Don’t put my name in your mouth. You don’t know me, mister. You don’t know me at all.”

Hopefully, everyone can come together and settle their differences before the birth of the baby.