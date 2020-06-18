“I Lost A Lot” Yaya Mayweather’s Victim, Lapattra Jacobs, Speaks About Her Ongoing Recovery

Last month, Lapattra Jacobs spoke about her injuries as a result of the stabbing she endured at the hands of Iyanna (Yaya) Mayweather, who was fighting over her live-in-boyfriend NBA Youngboy.

In an Instagram Live video, Jacobs shared that she can’t lift her arm, was unable to lift her hand upward from her wrist and was unable to make a fist. There has been nerve damage from the incident.

Mayweather has been charged with aggravated felony assault with a deadly weapon. She’s facing up to 99 years in prison, in addition to a $10,000 fine.

Recently, Jacobs posted an update about her recovery on Instagram.

She wrote:

“At this point I’m still hurting, I don’t think nobody can ever change it or make me feel happy again. Nobody knows what I went through these past four months & [continue] going through it, starting from the middle of March & so on. April 3, 2020, I could’ve been dead & gone but I know what I can say is I THANK GOD FOR ANOTHER CHANCE TOO [sic] BE HERE On THIS EARTH. I lost a lot but they steady criticizing me about what I been through & BECAUSE I WON’T SAY ANYTHING OR TELL MY BUSINESS. They tell you be yourself then make you feel bad about it… My arm and hand still [f*cked] up. No telling when [it will] get back to normal. EVERY DOCTORS [sic] VISIT IT’s ALWAYS BAD NEWS…This is so stressful, depressing etc. ALL I SEE IS DARK DAYS DARK CLOUD NOW! NOT GOING TO SAY MUCH BUT IT’S BEEN ROUGH.”

You can read Jacobs’ full comments from the Instagram post from her private account over at The Jasmine Brand.