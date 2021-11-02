MadameNoire Featured Video

Yaya Mayweather recently posted a short clip of her whining her waist on TikTok, just days after the news broke she could face up to 20 years in prison for allegedly stabbing one of NBA YoungBoy’s other baby mamas Lapattra Jacobs.

Yaya, who was dressed in sweats, lifted the top of her outfit so her followers could see her waist move as she dropped her bottom to the floor and whined to the song “Pocket Rocket” by Cochise in a short video on TikTok. While you can’t see her face in the clip, the 21-year-old posted the video to her account in late October.

Related Stories Yaya Mayweather Faces 20 Years In Prison For Allegedly Stabbing NBA YoungBoy’s Baby Mama

Some TikTok users shadily suggested that Yaya posted the clip to get the attention of YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, who just posted bond and got released from a Louisana jail following a seven-month stint on Oct. 26.

In the comments, the online users said, “she heard that yb [YoungBoy] was free and she wanted to show him she still got it,” and “girl you couldn’t wait till Kentrell got out to post thirst traps.”

“We see how you got KJ now,” another user wrote, referring to the 9-month-old child Yaya and YoungBoy share, Kentrell Jr.

Notably, Yaya hasn’t publicly spoken out about the most recent news regarding her ongoing legal battle as of yet.

RELATED CONTENT: “After Being Accused Of Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama, Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter YaYa Is Pregnant By Him”

The alleged assault on Lapattra happened back in April 2020. Then 19 years old, Yaya’s arrest followed a violent altercation at YoungBoy’s Houston, TX home. During the incident, reports initially stated that Yaya allegedly stabbed Lapattra with two knives.

Since being stabbed, Lapattra has updated the world on her recovery via social media. She went on Instagram Live in May 2020 and demonstrated that she couldn’t lift one of her hands from the wrist or ball it into a fist — showcasing her subsequent nerve damage following the assault.

In June 2020, Lapattra shared another update that in part said:

“My arm and hand still [f*cked] up. No telling when [it will] get back to normal. EVERY DOCTORS [sic] VISIT IT’s ALWAYS BAD NEWS…This is so stressful, depressing etc. ALL I SEE IS DARK DAYS DARK CLOUD NOW! NOT GOING TO SAY MUCH BUT IT’S BEEN ROUGH.”

Yaya is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her pre-trial hearing is scheduled for February 2022.