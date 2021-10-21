MadameNoire Featured Video

Yaya Mayweather’s rocky legal woes may have just gotten worse.

The daughter of boxing heavyweight Floyd Mayweather could potentially face up to 20 years in prison for her alleged involvement in the stabbing of NBA YoungBoy’s baby mama, Lapattra Jacobs. The startling news surfaced back in April 2020 after Yaya and Jacobs got into a heated altercation involving YoungBoy, with whom Yaya also shares a child. The mother of one’s pre-trial hearing has reportedly been scheduled for February 2022, according to the Neighborhood Talk. Yaya was hit with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge following the incident.

Jacobs has been mum regarding the court case, but earlier this year she took to social media to share a few videos of the injuries she sustained during her alleged scuffle with Yaya. It’s unclear as to whether she and YoungBoy currently have any romantic involvement.

Yaya, on the other hand, has been completely head over heels for the troubled rapper, despite his track record of having multiple children with several other women. In January of this year, the celebrity spawn welcomed her first child, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., with the star. Shortly after, a social media video of Yaya professing her love for the rapper began making its round across the internet. Yaya claimed the two were going to get married and that they were still together amid both their controversial court cases.

She’s also defended YoungBoy in a few posts on Insta using the #FreeKentrell hashtag. The rapper has been locked up over the last year for federal weapon charges stemming from his arrest in Baton Rouge. According to Hot New Hip-Hop, YoungBoy is currently asking the court to let him wait out his pre-trail days while under house arrest in Utah with a mentor who would monitor him as he waits for the court to schedule a trial date. No word on if his request will be granted.

