Iyanna “YaYa” Mayweather is now the proud mom of a bouncing baby boy. Over the weekend, Mayweather, who is the daughter of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, revealed the news on Instagram when she posted a photo of her baby boy’s foot accompanied by a snippet of Queen Naija’s “Mama’s Hand.”

Mayweather first confirmed that she was pregnant with rapper NBA Youngboy’s child last fall. Her father also confirmed the news in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked.

“I just want the best for my daughter,” the boxing champion said. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother is happy.”

Mayweather’s on-again-off-again relationship with YoungBoy’s, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, has been unstable and volatile from inception. Last April, Mayweather was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly stabbing one of Gaulden’s co-parents, Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, during a confrontation at his home. Gaulden has even documented some of the ups and downs of their troubled relationship in the form of what many have perceived as a diss track about Mayweather titled, “Dirty Iyanna.” In November, the New Orleans recording artist welcomed a baby with another one of his on-again-off-again girlfriends, Drea Symone.

According to Hot 97, Gaulden has moved on from both women and is now in a relationship with a young woman named Jazlyn Mychelle.

Despite the toxic nature of their back-and-forth relationship, Mayweather’s father said that he tries not to involve himself in her personal affairs.

“What I try not to do is get into her personal business,” he told Jason Lee last fall. “Because once she’s no longer under my roof then, you know what, it’s between her and her better half.”

The new baby is Mayweather’s first child and Gaulden’s seventh.