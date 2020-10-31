After Being Accused Of Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama, Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter YaYa Is Pregnant By Him

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter, Yaya, is pregnant. You may remember back in April that the 20-year-old made headlines when she was accused of stabbing Laprattra Jacobs, a woman who has a child with her boyfriend NBA Youngboy. Her father confirmed that she is expecting her first child during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee.

When asked how he felt about her pregnancy, the boxing champion said her feelings about it were all that mattered.

“I just want the best for my daughter,” Mayweather said. “If that makes her happy, then we’re happy. Me and her mother is happy.”

He added that he and his daughter have boundaries when it comes to her personal life.

“What I try not to do is get into her personal business,” he added. “Because once she’s no longer under my roof then, you know what, it’s between her and her better half.”

After Mayweather was bailed out, NBA Young Boy went on a rant on Instagram Live and called her father her “b**** a** daddy,” which he also addressed with Lee.

“My thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing,” Mayweather said about the distasteful comments. “It starts in the home first. So what I’ve always taught my daughter is this — always be respectful when you go to anyone’s home. And whatever goes on in your home, don’t talk about it to the world. And far as — ’cause I look at NBA Youngboy as a child. I can’t get upset with a kid like that. With this new generation, kids, you know, kids talk about pills and kids talk about syrup. So you know, it could’ve been one of those days for him. At the end of the day, I only want the best for them.”

According to The Blast that Mayweather was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and if she is convicted she could be sentenced to up to 99 years in prison and be mandated to pay a $10,000 fine.

Watch Mayweather’s interview below.