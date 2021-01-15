MadameNoire Featured Video

Social media users are continuing to call out Tiffany Haddish, following a chatroom on a voice-based app called Clubhouse, where the comedienne was reportedly bullying Black doctors and spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and the virus’ vaccine. In the aftermath of the conversation in the chatroom, which happened on Wednesday, a doctor who was reportedly targeted by Haddish and influencer Chakabars, has allegedly made an attempt on her own life.

On Wednesday night, Jan. 13, tweets began surfacing about a chatroom on Clubhouse called “CH Bullying.” Various reports say Haddish, Chakabars, Joe Budden, and

were discussing COVID-19 and the government’s involvement in the virus. Listeners went to Twitter as the chatroom took place to express their concerns, especially when one Black female doctor was being targeted by Haddish and Chakabars for calling out what she deemed misinformation.

Things escalated further when Twitter users reported that the Black female doctor attempted suicide. Even though the doctor’s name was initially identified in early tweets, it’s been avoided in this story due to more recent tweets expressing that the woman’s family has asked for all those discussing the topic to respect the doctor’s privacy.

#chbullying has been the growing hashtag surrounding the incident, in an effort to get better moderation on the app and to hold the celebrities who frequent the app accountable in this instance and moving forward. Dr. Jessica Isom MD MPH is a self-described “Racial Health Equity Champion, Psychiatrist, @yalepsych Instructor” who has been vocal as the hashtag has grown. According to her, even though she was included on the “target list” of Black doctors who were allegedly being antagonized during the chatroom, she’ll continue using her voice to shed light on the issue, demand accountability from Clubhouse, and push for people to understand the “deadly consequences of bullying.”

Haddish has been actively responding to users calling her out and using her own account as a way to express her feelings about the incident. On her personal account, Haddish has seemingly not taken any responsibility for the incident but has been cryptically saying God will hold all those who “lie” accountable.

This sensitive and developing story is unfortunately one that can’t be taken lightly. Clubhouse is one of the newest social media platforms on the scene, and even though its egalitarian design was originally supposed to help people connect in ways that weren’t superficial, it seems as though the app just might be doing more harm than good.