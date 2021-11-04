MadameNoire Featured Video

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Tory Lanez was unable to reach a plea deal regarding charges that he shot Megan Thee Stallion will now be preparing for trial. During court on Nov. 3, his lawyer Shawn Holly agreed that Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, will return to court on Dec. 14 to give a testimony about what happened during a preliminary hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Kath Ta told Rolling Stone that they plan on the “Most High” rapper giving a 90- minute testimony. Lanez pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges back in Nov. 2020.

“As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different,” Ta told Rolling Stone. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged.”

Lanez, who already is a two-time felon, is charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If he’s convicted he faced 22 years and eight months in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion accused Lanez shooting her in her feet on July 12, 2020 after they left a party at Kylie Jenner’s house. Lanez has maintained his innocence since she made these allegations.

The case took a turn when it was ruled that Lanez violated a criminal restraining order by being near the “Big Ole Freak” rapper during Rolling Loud music festival im Miami over the summer. Lanez made a surprise appearance during DaBaby’s performance right after she left the stage. After it was ruled that he violated the restraining order that stated he must not get within100 yards of her, his bail was increased from $190,000 to $250,000. Lanez has been out on bail since Oct. 2020.