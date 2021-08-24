MadameNoire Featured Video

Tory Lanez’s bail has increased from $190,000 to $250,000 after the Canadian-born rapper violated Megan Thee Stallion’s restraining order against him at last month’s Rolling Loud music festival.

In a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday, August 23, a judge ruled that Tory would have to post his new bail to avoid going to jail while his case with Megan is still pending.

According to TMZ, the judge also “modified” Tory’s bail conditions to “specifically prohibit” him from attending the same events as Megan. Notably, the outlet detailed that if Tory violates that rule again, he’ll be “remanded into custody.”

Earlier this month, Megan’s legal team claimed Tory violated her protective order by getting within 100 feet of her during his guest appearance amidst DaBaby’s controversial set at Rolling Loud. According to Complex, the Canadian-born rapper had gone on “shortly after” the Houston hottie had rocked the stage.

Megan’s protective order against Tory was filed following their July 2020 incident, in which Megan was shot in the foot after the two had a dispute in the car while in the Hollywood Hills. Tory ended up being charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He faces up to 22 years in prison.