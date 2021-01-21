MadameNoire Featured Video

There are some things we’re leaving behind in 2020 but the saga between rapper Megan Thee Stallion and fellow artist Tory Lanez is not one of them.

There is still all types of speculation about what happened in that car though Megan’s story has never changed and she sadly felt the need to produce photographic evidence of her injuries. And there is literal video of her bleeding on the street. I don’t know what more people want. But the addition of today’s “fake news” will only seek to add more fuel to those who believe Tory Lanez is somehow innocent.

The problem began when a report from The Source, detailed that the Los Angeles County Superior Court website does not list any current charges against Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson. That was true. There were no charges listed in the system.

But that does not mean that the charges have been dropped. Perhaps the system had not been updated.

While the internet would have you believe that Megan is the one who dropped the charges, that is also not the case. She never pressed charges. The state did. Furthermore, Megan has said from the beginning, she was hesitant about telling law enforcement and even medical professionals about who injured her on that night in July.

As we reported earlier, Lanez was charged on October 8, 2020 with “with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm-personal use of a firearm- and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

And before the internet had the chance to fully spread the lies, Megan herself came forward to defend herself once again from the people who claim “she’s lying.”

Megan’s claims were confirmed by a New York Times music reporter, Joe Coscarelli, the same man who broke the news that Lanez had been charged in the first place.

He tweeted: “a rep for Tory Lanez says it is NOT TRUE that charges against him in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting were dropped: ‘The blog that posted this info is wrong. I assume the docket hasn’t been updated … The next hearing date is in mid-February.’”