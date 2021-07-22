MadameNoire Featured Video

Unsurprisingly, Tory Lanez is back in headlines after recently making a subliminal jab at Megan Thee Stallion. The two musicians are still caught up in an ongoing legal back and forth over a July 2020 incident wherein Megan was shot in the foot.

The incident at the center of the drama happened while the two were together in the Hollywood Hills last year. Megan claims that after she and Tory had gotten into an argument while sitting in an SUV, he’d shot her in the foot as she was on her way out of the vehicle. Tory ended up pleading not guilty after being charged with one felony count respectively of the following: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He also faces a gun allegation and claim that he inflicted great bodily injury.

More recently, Tory’s freestyle on the Hot 97’s Funk Flex radio show over Cassidy’s “I’m A Hustla” went viral. In the impromptu verse, the rapper said, “Shout out to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and Lil Baby. What I’m about to say is gon’ sound a little crazy, but it’s true so don’t play me. Y’all all would have got your awards if they didn’t frame me!”

Online users were quick to figure out that the line was probably a reference to Megan considering the fact that she beat Da Baby, Roddy Rich, and Lil Baby for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys.

For the record, as MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Tory was denied the right to speak publicly about his ongoing legalities surrounding the incident with Megan back in February.

Still, the Canadian rapper’s latest subliminal at Megan isn’t too much of a surprise considering that he claimed he was being framed in the situation with the Houston native before. In his song “Money Over Fallouts,” Tory spit bars like,

“Megan, people tryin’ to frame me for a shootin,”

and “Gotta see a couple questions/ How the f–k you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons? How the f–k your team is tryna to paint me as some whole menace?”

As of yet, Megan hasn’t responded to Tory’s latest antics. If anything, she’s probably focused on the success of her new Sports Illustrated magazine cover.

We’ll keep you up to date as the legalities between the two continue.