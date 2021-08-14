MadameNoire Featured Video

Things just took a turn for the worse for Tory Lanez. A prosecutor has ruled that he violated a protective order that stated he had to stay 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion when he performed alongside Da Baby as a surprise guest at the Rolling Loud music festival, TMZ reported.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to hold the “Most High” rapper in contempt. They are also pushing for his bail to be revoked or increased. If his bail is revoked, he could be jailed until the trial begins.

Lanez’s team is claiming that even though they were both at the festival, he stayed far away from Megan Thee Stallion.

Last year, he pled not guilty to one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. If he is convicted of these charges, he could face 22 years in prison.

Lanez has adamantly denied he shot Megan Thee Stallion, especially in his music. In August of 2020, she came forward and accused him of shooting her in her foot after having a dispute after leave Kylie Jenner’s house. A source told Heavy back in September 2020 that the “Body” rapper was having an argument with her friend Kelsey after she found out they were both sleeping with Lanez while they were riding back to Los Angeles.

It wasn’t Tory and Megan arguing in the car, it was Megan and Kelsey arguing because they found out that night that they were both sleeping with Tory when Megan got jealous over Kylie. That’s why they are no longer friends and had the big falling out. They almost came to blows in the car because everyone was drunk. It was a big mess.

Megan Thee Stallion has never confirmed or denied these claims.