Before any formal charges had been filed against him, rapper Tory Lanez released a whole album speaking about his alleged relationship with Megan Thee Stallion. Somewhere in the midst of all of it, he claimed that he never shot her and that he even missed her.

Why someone would want to capitalize off of a situation that left someone else, a Black woman and fellow artist, severely injured and even traumatized is beyond me. Then again, if Tory is the one who pulled the trigger, then releasing an album is nothing in comparison.

But since then, the state did press charges against Lanez and a court case is underway. As we reported earlier, Lanez petitioned the court to be able to speak publicly about the matter—for whatever reason.

Now, according to Page Six, nearly a month later, the judge presiding over the criminal case has denied that request. Lanez cannot comment publicly about the matter.

Lanez’s attorney Shawn Holley argued that barring Lanez from speaking about the case was unfair because it did not also apply to Megan.

The last time Megan publicly spoke about the matter was when people began to falsely assume the case against Lanez had been dropped by her specifically.

In response, she tweeted:

Megan’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, has also made public comments about the case. Speaking to Page Six about Lanez’s petition to discuss the case, Spiro said, “Did the motion fail to mention that there was gunshot residue on his hands or that he texted her ‘Sorry?’ I haven’t had a chance to read it.”

The judge ruled that Lanez’s protective order stays in place and Megan does not need one at this time.

The judge said, “We have two high-profile celebrities named as the defendant and the alleged victim in this case. The last thing I think anyone wants” is for social media to become part of the evidence in the case.

The judge also claimed that Megan had complained of being intimidated by Lanez and his team.