After Da Baby and Tory Lanez’s new single “SKAT” was released, Megan thee Stallion unfollowed Da Baby, a frequent collaborator of hers. A retweet of DaBaby’s popped up that implied that he and Lanez were friendly, which didn’t sit too well with the hot girl.

“I guess Da Baby and Tory Lanez cool now [because they] both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time,” the tweet read.

Da Baby claimed he didn’t intentionally retweet the status and also uploaded a screen recording of him trying to delete it to prove it.

Whether it was intentional or not, he struck a chord with Megan thee Stallion and she expressed her disappointment via Twitter.

“Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange,” the “Captain Hook” rapper tweeted. “This situation ain’t no damn ‘beef’ and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet shit for likes and retweets.”

When Da Baby saw what she posted, he responded.

“You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no ‘industry’ n**** , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya,” he replied.

Meg then replied saying that during a private conversation, the “Suge” rapper said he wouldn’t promote their single, which was recorded before she accused Lanez of shooting her.

“My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has,” she said. “We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said “that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that s***’ but now this ain’t your ‘beef’? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya ‘business’ my g.”

Da Baby didn’t deny he said it and even claimed he told Lanez the same thing.

You ain’t tweeting nothing I ain’t tell dat nigga directly. I told him da same s***. lol Whoever cleared it cleared it, so what. S*** still ain’t enough of my bidness for MFs to be feelin some type of way bout my pretty chocolate a** Gettin into dat don’t feed my ppl.”

Meg’s boyfriend, rapper Pardi, also chimed in and told DaBaby not to address his lady ever again.

“You a clown a** n**** [doing] clown a** s*** then tryin’ to back pedal…n**** that’s what it is…[you] don’t ever gotta address her again,” he wrote in a now deleted tweet.

Megan thee Stallion and Da Baby, whose careers jumpstarted around the same time, released hit singles together like “Cash S***” and “Cry Baby” in 2020.