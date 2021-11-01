MadameNoire Featured Video

The Yung Miami and Diddy dating saga continues!

Fans raised eyebrows again about the two hip hop stars’ rumored romance after the City Girls rapper posted and deleted a picture of her and the Bad Boy Records founder on what appeared to be a romantic vacation.

Yung Miami, who just recently dropped her new single Rap Freaks, captioned the suspicious photo, “real pretty and sadity.” ItsOnSite was able to capture the pic before it was deleted and by the looks of it, Diddy and Yung Miami sure do look as though they’re coupled up, but what do you think?

Fans were absolutely puzzled as to why Yung Miami would quickly post and delete the cozy photo. Is there something she’s hiding? Our guess is if she didn’t want fans to know she was secretly booed up with hip-hop mogul she wouldn’t have posted the photo in the first place, right? Well… it’s still super unclear, and neither Diddy nor Miami has confirmed their relationship as of yet. The pair initially sparked dating rumors back in August when the 27-year-old rapper was pictured sitting on Diddy’s lap as the pair sipped on some tequila. Prior to that, fans did a double-take at the suspected couple back in June, after the two were caught holding hands at Quality Contol CEO Pierre Thomas’ birthday bash. Diddy also frequently comments on the star’s Instagram pictures.

The news comes at a pretty interesting time considering back in September, Diddy was spotted on an intimate getaway in Italy with Bow Wow and Future’s shared baby mama, Joie Chavez.

The REVOLT TV founder was reportedly in the country to watch his daughters strut down the runway for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, but it appears Diddy had time– that is–to get lovey-dovey with Chavis in between. One photo surfaced of the two locking lips, while another appeared to show the music head honcho getting a little touchy-feely with the mother of two.

Now, maybe Miami and Joie are just having a bit of fun with Diddy, and there’s certainly nothing wrong with two grown women casually dating. There shouldn’t be a double standard, if they are in fact using the star for a little fun, especially since Diddy has indulged in a number of rumored flings and has had a few complicated relationships in the past.

The rapper turned entrepreneur has been romantically linked to Jennifer Lopez, P-Valley’s Miracle Watts, Lori Harvey and Cassie whom he was dating on and off since 2007. A source close to the former pair told E-News that their decision to split in 2018 was “amicable.” Previously, Diddy was in a long-term relationship with the late Kim Porter with whom he shares four children with. Porter died in 2018, following a sudden battle with pneumonia.

Fans are eager to know what’s going on with Diddy, Yung Miami and Joie, and some can’t help but comment on this suspected love triangle (if it even is one).

“It must be her week cause I could’ve swore last week was Joie,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Chile they all letting diddy pimp them out….” another person commented.

“It’s the way they taking turns respectfully for me,” a third person replied.

What do you think? Are Yung Miami and Joie just using Diddy as a boy toy? Or do you think there could be something romantic happening between the trio?

