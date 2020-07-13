“She Was In Fantastic Health” Al B. Sure Believes Kim Porter Was Murdered

It’s been nearly two years since actress, model and mother Kim Porter was found dead at the age of 47.

Months later, a coroner determined that Porter’s cause of death was lobar pneumonia, which caused acute inflammation in her lung.

But her ex, and father of her son Quincy, believes that Porter was murdered. And nearly two years later, the singer shared that theory in a strange Instagram video, complete with a soundtrack.

According to the post, the video was recorded the morning of the pre-production for the Soul Train Awards and also the same day that Sure learned the tragic news.

On Instagram, he wrote, “I just found this footage from the morning I learned of @LadyKP’s aka #KimPorters murder and how it ripped the soul from my physical body.”

For some reason, Sure tagged Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, BET, and a couple of PR professionals before saying:

“I do know very clearly that #Kimberly didn’t just check out all of sudden over neumonia [sic] That’s some bull sh** Really? This is where I get in trouble. We just celebrated our son @Quincy’s new deal and Christmas special with Netflix and she was in fantastic health as well laughing seeing me and @Diddy’s mutual exchange at the theater. I’m going to leave it here.”

Al B Sure tagged the post with a series of very strange hashtags, including “#DontLettheLoveSongsFoolYou, #StoleMyFathersRing and #ShutUpandDribble.”

The video of Sure crying in the car was soundtracked to some slow R&B song.

Before the official cause of death had been determined, a source close to Porter claimed that she had been suffering from pneumonia for weeks before her passing.

What do you make of Al B. Sure’s theory that Kim Porter was murdered and did not die of pneumonia.

You can watch the video of his reaction to her passing below.