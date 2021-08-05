MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans are speculating that Yung Miami and Diddy might actually be an item after a post of the two looking cozy and comfortable was shared to the Miami rapper’s Instagram stories yesterday.

The City Girl and the music mogul are seen chilling on the couch as she sits on his lap.

The recent clip follows the rumors of romance that swirled the two in June after Yung Miami posted a series of photos of herself at Quality Contol CEO Pierre Thomas’ birthday bash. The last photo of the set was one of her holding hands with Diddy.

Often referred to by her government name Caresha as opposed to her stage name by her fans, the City Girl was most recently linked to hip hop producer Southside.

Although he’s been linked to a few other high-profile ladies in recent years, Diddy — who recently legally changed his name to ‘Love’ — recently opened up about what his grieving process looked like after the passing of his ex-wife Kim Porter in his latest interview. The two shared three out of his six children together.

“And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. ’Cause I was like, man, you had it,” he told Vanity Fair about the aftermath of Porter’s 2018 passing. “I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time. I look at my life as I got a second chance. I’m on my second mountain.”

Moreover, the rapper went onto explained that him taking on the name “Love” was about ushering in a new era into his life.

“Love is a mission,” Diddy explained. “I feel like that’s one of the biggest missions that will actually shift things, but besides that, we — the world — is different.”

All things said and done, Diddy and Yung Miami always seem like they’re trying to level up. If the rumors are true, now they’ll be doing so as a couple.

See people’s reactions to the clip of the two hip-hop stars looking cozied up down below.