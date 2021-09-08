MadameNoire Featured Video

According to The Shade Room, Joie Chavis and Diddy were spotted on vacation in Capri, on a lavish yacht. The REVOLT TV founder was reportedly in Italy, to watch his daughters strut down the runway for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show, but it looks like he found some free time to get lovey-dovey with Chavis in between. The unexpected pair got real close, too. In one photo, the busy mother of two is seen locking lips with the 51-year-old record executive who in several photos is groping all over her voluptuous assets.

Chavis nor Diddy has commented on their suspected romance (or fling) but the 32-year-old Joie In Life fitness entrepreneur seems to be absolutely unbothered. Right after the news hit, she left fans even more puzzled, posting a video of herself soaking up the sun in a pool that appears to be on the same yacht where she and Diddy were caught canoodling.

Chavis has been romantically linked to some big names in hip-hop. She shares a son with Future named Hendrix and a daughter with Bow Wow named Shai.

As of late, it seems Diddy has a whole lot of love to give these days, but we honestly didn’t see this one coming.

If you’re thinking what MADAMENOIRE is thinking, then you’re wondering what happened to Yung Miami.

Earlier this year, the Bad Boy label head was caught holding hands with the infamous City Girl, and last month Yung Miami, whose government name is Caresha, sent social media into a tizzy when she was seen sitting on the “Last Night” rapper’s lap.

