If you’ve ever had an incarcerated parent, you completely understand the flurry of emotions felt by City Girls rapper Yung Miami this weekend as she celebrated her mother, Keenya Young’s, prison release after five very long years.

“My mom get out tomorrow,” the “Act Up” rapper tweeted. “I’m so anxious!”

She then went on to describe the challenges of being left without her mom at such a young age. Brown shared that she was 22 or 23 years old at the time of her mom’s arrest and was left to look after her two younger siblings in addition to caring for her son.

“My Mom left me with 2 kids plus Jai I was 22 going on 23 I didn’t know what to do I had to figure it out,” she added. “Look at me now God is so good.”

The following day Brown posted a video clip of her mom exiting a woman’s prison facility as she excitedly cheered her on from behind the camera.

Over the weekend, Brown also threw a party to celebrate Young’s release.

According to the Miami Herald, Young was charged with first-degree felony murder, armed robbery, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury following a fatal car accident in 2009. Young, who was 39 at the start of her sentence, was fleeing a Macy’s parking lot after shoplifting Michael Kors and Juicy Couture handbags when she accidentally struck and killed 40-year-old security guard Emily Anderson, who was driving home after a shift at the mall. In 2017, Young pled guilty to the charges. She was sentenced to five years behind bars and ten years probation. According to some reports, Young was released for good behavior.