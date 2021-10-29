MadameNoire Featured Video

Yung Miami is out here showing her whole Hot Girl derrière on a new track titled, “Rap Freaks.” The highly-anticipated song and video was teased on Instagram over the past three days, leading up to its midnight release on Oct. 29. Risqué sizzle reels seen on the City Girl’s profile alluded to what was to come: a bed, kink, ass, whips, chains, BDSM gear, Yung Caresha’s thighs spread wide while she touches herself—you know—down there.

Like it’s promo, the song leaves little to the imagination, and in less time than it takes for a two-minute brother to bust a nut, Miami runs down the sexual trysts she wouldn’t mind getting into with current rappers she wouldn’t mind getting it in with; like riding Megan Thee Stallion’s face “like a stallion” and “going baby on baby,” a reference to having a threesome with rap acts DaBaby and Lil Baby. —And what’s a hip hop freak song without a nod to Future, this generations’ king of dick slinging? Miami invites him to discovery her box but threatens that she’s a “Real hood bitch” unlike Lori Harvey. She pitched woo to 50 cent, Yo Gotti and Ari Fletcher’s man Money Bagg Yo and left fans questioning potential beef. Yung wasn’t passing out coochie to just any rap dude whose picture and name came up in the video. It was off limits to fellow Miami native Kodak Black. Miami rapped emphatically: “I can’t even picture myself fuckin’ on lil Kodak”

Play

In the tradition of hip hop shock, sex and sensationalism, Yung Miami’s “Rap Freaks” is an ode to the songs that precede it. There’s Notorious BIG’s “Just Playing (Dreams)” where the livest one from Bedford Stuyvesant raps his “dreams of fucking an R&B chick,” which was followed up by none other than the Queen Bee Lil’ Kim who spits sexcapades with “R&B dick,” citing everyone from Brian McKnight to the artist we know as Prince in the song “Dreams.” Nikki Minaj even gained popularity as an underground rapper when her borrowed versionof the sex tale dropped and later became the remixed single “Barbie Dreams.” Minaj rapped that she was “looking for a nigga to give some babies/ A hand full of Weezy’s, a sprinkle of Dave East.”

Play

Rapper 50 Cent, who has a few sex rap tracks in his own catalog, gave the song a favorable review in a now deleted post:

“YO YOU GOTTA CHECK THIS SHIT OUT 🔥 She got one! HOT GIRL WINTER”

However, “Rap Freaks” wasn’t all good to all people. While it is witty here or there, it lacks the lyricism that makes sex rap memorable like the aforementioned classics. The song’s beat knocked, but vocally, Miami couldn’t ride it as well as she might “Drive the boat.”

Black Twitter agrees. Critics had a field day with critique:

MADAMENOIRE gives Yung Miami an E for effort, an A for being a sexually liberated baddie and an A+ for that Down South Miami diction and dialect. Cain’t nobody but Caresha Brownlee can ask Diddy to let ‘em put it in his “face like dem roaches,” then follow up with “put ya rich ass to sleep buenas noches.” That might seem like potato-patato for a lot of folks, however, for folks living their best lives below the Mason-Dixon Line, roaches unequivocally rhymes with noches.