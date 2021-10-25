MadameNoire Featured Video

Diddy has officially put Kim Porter’s Los Angeles mansion on the housing market following her untimely death back in November 2018.

According to Compass, the home — originally built in 2006 — is described as “traditional” in style. The 9,655 square foot Toluca Lake residence includes six bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a “grand” two-story entry foyer, “high ceilinged public rooms as well as intimate private retreats,” spacious patios, a family-sized pool and spa, a sports court was listed on Oct. 21 for just under $7 million.

Although the music mogul never personally lived there, Porter, his ex-girlfriend and the mother of three of his six children, called the residence home. Both the music and entertainment industry as a whole were shocked when the former model unexpectedly died in the home almost three years ago. An autopsy report released in January 2019, revealed that Porter’s cause of death was ruled as pneumonia. As reported by the Atlanta Black Star, Diddy hasn’t visited the home since Porter’s body was found.

In an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year, the music mogul opened up about his grieving process following Porter’s passing. In addition to discussing his choice to legally change his name to “Love,” and his romantic prospects, Diddy told the outlet:

“And so, you know, I had to start to deal with it when I lost Kim. ‘Cause I was like, man, you had it. I’m not saying I would do any of it differently. God willing — I would have had more time.” “I look at my life as I got a second chance. I’m on my second mountain.”

As detailed by Dirt, Diddy continues to be based out of L.A., living out of his $39 million mansion “on one of Holmby Hills’ best streets.” Notably, Diddy also owns “a sizable compound” on Miami’s exclusive Star Island, “where he owns two side-by-side estates — a 13,000-square-foot mansion acquired way back in 2003 and the $35 million house next door, purchased this summer from Gloria Estefan.”

