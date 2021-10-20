The body positivity movement has been, honestly, a little confusing at times. But we’re not supposed to say that. You’re probably thinking it’s positivity – what’s there to be confused about? Sometimes it seems the movement was created only to protect and empower certain body types. For that reason, it’s been a wonderful movement. At times, it seems less inclusive as if not everyone needs encouragement or praise about their bodies. While many celebrate plus-size bodies, it’s often open season to talk reckless about thin bodies. That’s right–skinny, petite, frail or whatever people might project onto smaller framed figure, thin people feel body-shamed, too. In fact, it’s heard a lot.

“Of course you’re ordering that”

There’s pressure to order something unhealthy just to avoid the annoying comments about eating like a bird. “Of course you order that;” “Figures;” “Ahh, that’s why you’re so skinny.” “That’s all you’re having?” Those are just some of the things people say. The comments are annoying.