In a recent interview, Remy Ma shared an interesting update on her journey towards having another child. While explaining with her husband, fellow rapper Papoose, the two said that even though there was some public confusion regarding whether or not she was pregnant last year, as of now she’s still not, but for a good reason.

If you recall, when speaking with Claudia Jordan for Fox Soul, Papoose alluded to the fact that he and his wife were expanding their family. Word got around and before you knew it, everyone was congratulating the couple on the news of baby number two being on the way and they waited a long time before refuting it. It wasn’t until last October that the rapper clarified Remy actually wasn’t pregnant and that he was so excited about them being in the IVF process that he spoke a little too soon.

“Within that in vitro process,” Paoopse said, “there are necessary steps that we have to take for us to have a baby. At the time when I made that announcement, my wife woke up one day and said ‘Hey, I’m ready now since it’s COVID, we’re locked in. I don’t think it’s going to stop me from working. Let’s do it.’”

Clarifying further he said, “when we started the procedure, I was so excited and I opened my big mouth and I said something about it and people not knowing how the procedure goes — that there are steps you have to take — they took it as she was already carrying our child. But what I was expressing was, ‘Yo, we’re having the next baby. She’s ready because we already have the embryo.’”

This week, when speaking with the ladies of The Real on Tuesday (Feb. 2), Remy Ma shared her version of what happened and then some. After explaining how she felt about Papoose’s blunder, the rapper explained that after going through some intense preparation in order to undergo IVF, she wasn’t able to continue forward with the process anyway because of some information her doctor let her in on.

“You know what it was? We had started the cycle and we had planned to do IVF. We’re like ‘Everyone’s on lockdown, can’t no one go anywhere. What a perfect time to be pregnant again,” she said. “But when we went to get an emergency — well not emergency — I had to get a surgery because I had scar tissue that had to be removed because we had to do IVF, and then after that, the doctor was like ‘Oh by the way, you have to be completely stopped breastfeeding.'”

“And ‘The Golden Child’ as smart and amazing as she is,” Remy added while referring to her and Papoose’s daughter Reminisce, “She loves her milk so that put everything on a halt.”

Remy isn’t new to the pregnancy game, but the process hasn’t always been easy for her. Back in 2017, the rapper publicly opened up about her ectopic pregnancy and losing the first child she and Papoose conceived together. According to Remy, it was the second time an ectopic pregnancy had happened to her. Despite also having some difficulties during the labor and delivery of Reminisce, the couple was able to welcome her into the world on December 14, 2018.