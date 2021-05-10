MadameNoire Featured Video

We still have a long way to go in terms of diversity of body type in television and film. Most of the people we see on screen are thin and not an accurate representation of the bodies that exist in the world, and particularly when it comes to Black women.

When characters with different bodies types are presented, they’re auxiliary and rarely fully flushed out.

Such was the case for actress Giovanne Samuels in the Bring It On sequel, Bring It On: All of Nothing.

If you remember, Samuels co-starred alongside Solange Knowles and Francia Raisa (known for her role as Ana on “grown-ish.”

On Tik Tok, a user asked Samuels about her character in the film and how she was portrayed as “fat” next to the other two young women.

Samuels responded saying, next to Solange and Raisa, “of course…I’m going to look huge. And to make matters worse, I did gain weight for the role.”

She continued, “No shade to either one of these ladies, but [Solange] doesn’t have any boobs. I do. I’m a size DD at the time of the film,” she continued. “Yeah, Francia is a little curvier, but she also doesn’t have as big of boobs as I do…If you think it affected you guys mentally…it’s definitely affected me and my appearance my entire career.”

Still, Samuels did not blame her co-stars and said she loved both of them.

Samuels acknowledged that while things are getting better in the industry, there is still work to do.

Check out her comments below.

