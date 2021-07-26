MadameNoire Featured Video

Okay, Gabrielle Union, we see you! The 48-year-old actress recently showed off her copious cakes for the gram and the NAACP Image Award recipient looks amazing. The revealing photo was posted courtesy of Union’s hubby Dwyane Wade. The former Miami Heat star gushed about his wife in his Instagram stories, captioning the half-naked selfie “This is 48 👀🍑.”

Fans of the star couldn’t help but notice her beautifully sculpted derriere. The Flawless Curls founder stunned in a sheer black thong and with her glowing booty front and center.

Previously, Union opened up to Women’s Health about her workout routine which includes a whole lot of “squats and lunges,” according to the star.

“They’ve never really failed,” she continued. “As the workout phases come and go, I’ll try everything. Nothing, not one thing, has stuck. I’ve tried kickboxing, cardio barre, I’ve tried a SoulCycle class…I’m not a class person.”

The busy mom of five also attributed her banging body to doing cardio that includes jumping jacks, a treadmill, or simply running down her driveway.

Either way, Gabrielle Union is a living testament that Black certainly does not crack and there are a ton of Black starlets that have been heading into their 40 plus years finer than ever! Here’s a list of four beauties who are sizzling as they age.

Tiffany Haddish

She does it all from acting and winning a Grammy to becoming a New York Times Bestselling author; Tiffany Haddish , 41, is total a knockout.

Back in November the Like A Boss star began her weight loss journey with a big push from the 30-Day Transformation Team program. Haddish documented her progress along the way and The Last Unicorn Author was ultimately able to shed a whopping 50 pounds.

In addition to leading a healthier lifestyle, the comedian also attributed her chiseled new physique to her upcoming role as Florence ” Flo Jo” Griffith Joyner. The star will depict the late great Olympic track and field icon in a forthcoming biopic.

“I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!” she said. Haddish shared that she incorporated more fresh vegetables into her diet to help sculpt the body of her dreams.

“I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition,” the comedian added. “Nutrition is everything. And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that’s really important, too: Make it fun!”

Toni Braxton

Heeeey Toni (insert drooling emoji here) The 53-year-old singer and songwriter is aging like fine wine. Last month the “Breathe Again” artist made our hearts quiver with a steamy bathing suit video posted to her Instagram.

“On set but ready for the long weekend,” she captioned the post.

After being diagnosed with lupus in 2008, Toni previously shared that she was forced to make a number of lifestyle changes. The 7 time Grammy Award winner said that she stays working on her fitness but she has to be gentle on her body in the process. “I love Orangetheory Fitness, but I have to be careful. If I am too fatigued, I take it easy,” she told Prevention 2020. “I’m becoming plant-based. I’m in the process,” Braxton continued. “But I’m going fully plant-based. It’s making me feel better, so there is some truth it,” she says, adding that her blood work has improved and she has more energy. “But I do miss a good burger!”

Toni, you still got it, babe!

Halle Berry

The former Bond girl and Monster’s Ball actress was one of America’s sweethearts. Mentioned in over 1000 rap songs and garnered for her impeccable acting and draw-dropping assets, everyone wanted to be with Halle Berry.

Now at 54 years old, Ms. Berry’s thang is still thangin’!

The Re-Spin founder has been sharing a series of thirst traps all summer long too.. like this one below. Berry sizzles in an Abodi cheetah-print bodysuit and matching over-the-knee boots.

On July 21, Berry showed off her sultry legs, sending her followers into a heart-eyed tizzy.

“It’s giving legs and thighs..” she captioned the tantalizing photo.

Berry didn’t let up in June either. The star shared a picture of herself posing on the beach in a cute bikini. She’s CLEARLY got beauty… and brawns.

The former Miss USA Pagent contestant has been promoting her health and wellness platform as of late and Halle’s Re-Spin brand helps subscribers priotize health and physical well being through excerise, nourishment and spirtuality. The budding entreprenaur launched the community after battling a few health issues of her own. “My health journey started when I was diagnosed with diabetes at 22 years old, it was a moment I’ll never forget,” Halle recalls on her website. “I launched rē•spin through my own health transformation and desire to connect with others through health, wellness, and spirituality. At this moment in time, the need to rē•spin the way we think about everything we thought we knew is now more important than ever.” Congrats Halle on staying fine and fit!

Erykah Badu

She can make you put your phone down. Erykah Badu is still turning heads at 50. The “Window Seat” crooner made an unexpected appearance in Burberry’s Autumn-Winter Campaign last year and Badu hit a home run! Dawning a chocolate leather ensemble, the soul singer served looks for days.

The evolution of Badu over the years has been incredible, to say the least. Do you remember when she first came on the scene with “On And On” in 1997? Rocking her signature headwrap, “Badulamblugata” as she refers to herself at times, shook fans to the core with her piercing light eyes and smoky vocals. Erykah’s debut album Baduzim put her on the map and went certified triple platinum that same year. The album spawned some of her classic hits including “Next Lifetime,” “Appletree” and “Otherside of the Game.”

25 years later Badu’s music career is still going strong. The “Queen Of Neo-Soul” is getting ready to hit a number of cities across the U.S. for a major tour.

However oddly after a year of no live performances due to the pandemic, Badu admitted during an interview with the Source that she isn’t too excited to hit the big stage just yet.

“I didn’t miss it,” she said in reference to the live shows. “I’ve always wanted to perform from my bed at home. I’m the laziest artist probably in Dallas. I never wanted to do the packing and going through the car and luggage and the hotel and, ‘What’s the password? What’s the internet?’ You get tired after years and years of doing it, you know?”

Understandable queen, but we’re glad you’re still giving the fans what they love!

Woooo…. that list was something else! What other 40+ stars do you think are sizzling? Tell us down below.