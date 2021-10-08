MadameNoire Featured Video

After making a joke in bad taste about Whoopi Goldberg’s weight on The View and being accused of body-shamming the award-winning actress, Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran has spoken out.

“I just came back from The View and saw my old friend Whoopi,” the Shark Tank star said. “As you well know, she has a phenomenal sense of humor and I’ve known her for years.”

“I made a joke at Whoopi’s expense which I now realize wasn’t funny,” Corcoran highlighted. “For anyone who I may have offended, unintentionally, I just wanted to say I really am very sorry.”

If you missed it, Corcoran went on The View on Oct. 7 to promote the upcoming season of Shark Tank. The daytime talk show co-hosts chatted with the businesswoman about how Emma Grede — co-founder of the fashion brand Good American — will be a guest panelist on ABC’s series this year. Relevantly, since the fashion brand is known for its denim, Goldberg said to co-host Sunny Hostin, “Well, I have to try them. Will they fit this COVID [butt]?”

After fellow co-host Ana Navarro shared that the jeans fit her “COVID butt,” Corcoran said to Goldberg, “And when you get finished with those jeans and decide you don’t like them, give them to me, I’m going to make 2 pairs.”

In the replies of Corcoran’s apology on Twitter, users were quick to point out the obvious — that Corcoran didn’t actually apologize to Goldberg directly and that the business savvy star seemed more apologetic about her wording rather than her comment being off-color altogether.

Some defended Corcoran’s humor while others wrote things like:

“Whoopi might be over it … I ain’t over it… unkind is unkind, you are in a business where you should know what to say and when say it… too much money makes some folks awful!” “I really hate ‘if I offended you, I’m sorry’ apologies,” and “Let me fix that: ‘I said something rude to Whoopi that may have hurt her feelings and likely hurt the feelings of several other people, whether they are overweight, love someone who is overweight, or are just good people. Body-shaming is unkind, and I am sorry for what I said.'”

Regardless, Goldberg also responded in the replies of Corcoran’s post. The co-host forgivingly wrote: “Barbara we have been friends forever and i know your humor, i knew you were kidding.”

See Corcoran’s “apology” in full down below.