Despite their tumultuous and public split five months ago, new rumors suggest Saweetie and Quavo have “quietly” started spending time together again.

“Saweetie and Quavo are currently both in New York and have quietly been spending time together on the DL,” a source told Hollywood Life.

“Quavo has missed Saweetie since they broke up and he’s been asking to see her. Apparently she gave in because they linked up in NY and have hung out since they’re both there at the same time,” they added. “Nothing is official as of the moment, but don’t be surprised if you hear they’ve reconciled.”

The two began dating back in 2018 after Quavo slid into Saweetie’s DMs. In March 2021, the “Best Friend” rapper announced that the relationship was over and hinted that there may have been infidelity on Quavo’s part.

Shortly after the two announced their split, a video from 2020 surfaced showing a physical altercation that went down between the two on an elevator inside Saweetie’s Hollywood apartment complex.

After the video went viral, MADAMENOIRE reported Saweetie’s comments:

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on. I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Similarly, Quavo expressed at that time:

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Hollywood Life’s source emphasized that the two rappers did in fact move past the elevator incident before they’d called it quits on their romantic relationship earlier this year.

“Despite the drama that went down between them several months before they split, they had already made up and moved past it,” the insider noted. “They were back together and absolutely in love before they decided to go their separate ways.”

“Their connection certainly hasn’t gone away and the chemistry they’ve always had is undeniable,” the source shared on the status of the relationship between the two now.

Rap-Up reports that “Neither Saweetie nor Quavo has commented on the report. They both performed at Hot 97’s Summer Jam over the weekend, but were not photographed together.”

