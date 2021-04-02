MadameNoire Featured Video

Days after leaked elevator footage depicting a physical altercation between Quavo and Saweetie was obtained and published, the former lovers have broken their silence in separate statements.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” Saweetie explained in a statement, according to Complex. “I kindly ask that everyone respect my privacy during this time.”

Quavo released a similar statement, which emphasized the point that he did not physically abuse Saweetie during their relationship.

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from,” the Migos rapper explained according to Page Six. “I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

Earlier this week, elevator footage leaked from Saweetie’s North Hollywood apartment showed Saweetie swinging on Quavo outside of the elevator before he slings her into the elevator by her arm and the two continue to tussle over a case that he dropped.

Prior to the incident, Saweetie announced the couple’s breakup on social media while implying that infidelity was the cause of the split.

“I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she wrote. “Presents don’t band-aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

The “Best Friend” rapper added that she “emotionally checked out a long time ago” and that she has “walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom.” Meanwhile, Quavo expressed disappointment in her for making their business public.

Many unanswered questions remain regarding the troubling elevator footage, but it’s evident that both parties simply wish to move on at this point. According to some reports, the LAPD is looking into the incident.