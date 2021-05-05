MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve ever had your heart broken, you know how easy it can be to lose focus as your professional life slowly goes up in smoke. Saweetie wasn’t about to allow that to happen, though. When she confirmed her split from Quavo earlier this year, she was sitting in a chair getting her hair styled for a newly released W Magazine cover shoot. When asked by her interviewer Lynn Hirschberg how she remained so poised after setting Twitter aflame with news of the breakup, the “Best Friend” rapper replied, “I’ve learned that the world doesn’t stop for anybody. And it’s for sure not going to stop for me just because I got my heart broke. I was grateful to be doing the photo shoot. I was like, I can deal with all this later.”

While she would not go into detail about what caused the split, the USC grad did share that she eventually decided to stop reading the commentary and reactions to the break up.

“Work is what I love most,” said Saweetie. “What separates the greats from the pack is endurance. And resilience.”

She went on:

“I could give my attention to something that could drain me,” she explained, “or I could focus on what would empower me. And that is this shoot.”

After more than a year of dating, Saweetie, whose birth name is Diamante Harper, took to Twitter to proclaim her singleness.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” she tweeted. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women. I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation.”

