Saweetie shocked us all when she revealed that she and Quavo had ended their relationship. The Icy Princess broke the news on Twitter and said the Migos rapper was unfaithful.

“Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she tweeted.

The “Tap In” rapper said she is far from distraught over them parting ways and is looking ahead to a bright future.

“I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽.”

After Saweetie made her announcement, Quavo made one of his own on social media as well.

“I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time,” he tweeted. “I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

He added: “I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Saweetie replied to Quavo’s tweets by saying “Take care.”

Quavo first approached Saweetie in March 2018 when he slid in her DM’s on Instagram.

I seen her on my Explore page,” Quavo told GQ. “I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ So I slid in her DM, [and] I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.'”

Saweetie was already crushing on the “Stir Fry” rapper before they met.

“I liked him before he even knew me. He was my only celebrity crush,” she told People. “I always thought he was fine. I liked his voice. I thought he was sexy.”

They ended up being together for over two years.