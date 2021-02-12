MadameNoire Featured Video

Hopefully, with Valentine’s Day approaching we’re reflecting on the various forms of love in our life. Saweetie was doing that recently when she joined Angela Yee, TS Madison, Codie Elaine Oliver, and Devyn Simone on the Black Is Love panel.

There she shared her thoughts on the notion that opposites attract. She said that the sentiment is certainly true for her relationship with rapper Quavo, who she began dating in 2018. She said not only are the two opposite, the way they show love is entirely different. Saweetie said that Quavo has been instrumental in how to be more expressive in showcasing the love that she feels.

See what she had to say below.

“I think opposites do attract. When he first met me, the media didn’t do a good job of prepping him for me. Sometimes he says I’m a lot but then he met my family. And then once he met my family, it made a lot of sense. When it comes to opposites attract, he’s such an affectionate person and I’m not. But it’s because of my upbringing. I never saw my parents together…I wasn’t taught that and I didn’t see that growing up. He teaches me how to love. We couldn’t have been two people together who didn’t know how to express or show love, otherwise it wouldn’t have worked. Especially when it comes to how to love, he’s taught me how to love. The roles are reversed because he’s the man and I’m the woman but I have two really tough parents, not really expressive. So I have communication issues, a lot of pride when it came to expression. So I’m so excited to watch that series (“Black Love”) because I would love to see a healthy way of how to love. Definitely, opposites do attract. He’s a loving man and he’s taught me how to love.”

You can watch the full panel in the video below.