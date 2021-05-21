MadameNoire Featured Video

In the aftermath of Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s bombshell announcement last week that the two are engaged, fans still want more details regarding how exactly the seemingly complicated “crazy in love” romance got started. That being said, Porsha dropped a revealing hint earlier today in the comments of her latest Instagram post.

As seen in a screengrab of her post shared via The Shade Room, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star posted a photo of her and Simon boo’d up and full of affection while seemingly out on the town. Warmly, Porsha captioned the post, “Ima stick beside him.”

In the comments, Shamea put a creative spin on Cardi B’s “Up” lyrics by writing, “Up and mutha lovin’ stuck” underneath Porsha’s photo. Then, responding to the message with a follow-up, Porsha commented back at Shamea with, “Thank you bestie! Best matchmaker ever 😍 .”

Now if you haven’t been keeping up, Simon’s still legally married to his estranged wife Faylnn — who appeared in a few episodes of RHOA’s past season which recently ended. Viewers of the show were shocked in April when two announced that they were divorcing, and even more so when shortly after Simon implied during an Instagram Live session that Falynn had been unfaithful in their marriage.

Still though, none of that prepared fans of the show for the post Porsha shared on her Instagram account on May 10 which included a series of photos and a clip wherein she was posed with her hand comfortably grazing Simon’s torso as she stood in between him and her former fiance, Dennis McKinley, whom she also shares a daughter with. If you recall, the body language in the post caused quite a stir online and people were wondering which one of the two had given Porsha the shiny new rock she sported on her ring finger.

It was later that evening that Porsha and Simon officially came out with statements announcing the news of the engagement. While speaking about the post of her with Simon and Dennis that cause all the online commotion on Dish Nation recently, Porsha told her co-hosts, “I really didn’t think anything of it. Honestly, Dennis, myself, and Simon, my fiancé were all sitting there and it was such a magical moment of being grown adults, being mature, and wanting to do the best thing that I was like, ‘Let’s seal this moment with a picture.’”

Later she added, “God is good. God is good. I know it seems fast to everybody else but I’ve been waiting for a love like this and God answered my prayers and he’s here. I wasn’t gonna deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face. I’m happy.”