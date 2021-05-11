MadameNoire Featured Video

Falynn Guobadia is taking the high road when it comes to her estranged husband Simon Guobadia‘s engagement to her “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star, Porsha Williams. In a statement to People, the Bravo newbie explained that she is focused on finalizing her divorce from Simon.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” the statement reads. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

Simon filed for divorce back in January and though they reached a settlement last month, the split has yet to be finalized by the courts. The couple wed back in June of 2019 and announced their divorce back in April.

“After two years of marriage and five years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Falynn announced. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made and each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period. I would like to say thank you to all my supporters who have shown a great deal of love for our family. You all do not go unnoticed.”

While a reason for the split was not disclosed, some have begun to speculate that there was infidelity on Falynn’s behalf. This, however, was never confirmed. Bravo fans were first introduced to the former couple during season 13 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”