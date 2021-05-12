MadameNoire Featured Video

Following the news of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams recent engagement to her co-star’s estranged husband Simon Guobadia, reports have confirmed that the star has landed a three-part Bravo special.

Even though the news and timeline surrounding Porsha and Simon’s coupling has been causing quite a stir since the RHOA star shared a photo of the two of them celebrating Mother’s Day with Dennis McKinley, the father of her daughter, a source told Page Six that plans for a special focusing on Porsha and her life have been in the works long before fans were shocked by the news of her and Simon’s engagement earlier this week.

“It was greenlit months ago, so it has nothing to do with this [engagement] news,” the source said. “The special is supposed to focus on Porsha, her activism and her family.”

If you recall, Porsha’s activism in the Black Lives Matter Movement was a big part of her storyline in season 13 of RHOA. Amidst the season, fans also saw as the star had candid moments with her family about her then-relationship with Dennis, and the daughter the two share, Pilar Jhena.

Speaking on Porsha’s engagement to Simon however — and referencing the speculation circling the internet that she’s also with child — the source said, “If she’s engaged to him and she’s pregnant [with his child], that could change things. It would obviously become part of [the special].”

Quite frankly, it sounds like things are still up in the air regarding what exactly viewers might see from the upcoming three-part special regarding what’s really going down in Porsha’s life. Since the news of her and Simon’s engagement has rocked the internet to its core, hopefully the two will at least share some insight as to how and when exactly they fell in love.