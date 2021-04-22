MadameNoire Featured Video

After reports swirling the couple since her first appearance on The Real Housewives of Atlanta this season, Falynn Guobadia just announced that she and her husband Simon are ending their marriage.

Despite only being in a few episodes, Falynn became a fan favorite due to her fairly calm and collected personality, beauty, and smooth transition into the cast. As a matter of fact, the only time viewers saw her lose her cool would be during interactions with fellow newbie LaToya Ali who time after time made inappropriate and poor comments related to Falynn’s husband’s age (him being over two decades older than her) or their marriage. At one point, LaToya allegedly even called Falynn a racial slur. Overall, while the former seemingly antagonized the latter more than the other way around from what we saw on the show, it was clear that what bothered Falynn most was the comments being made about her husband.

Unfortunately, in a message posted just two hours ago, Falynn shared on her Instagram Stories that she and her hubby would be calling it quits.

“After two years of marriage and five years of friendship,” Falynn’s announcement began, “Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made and each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period. I would like to say thank you to all my supporters who have shown a great deal of love for our family. You all do not go unnoticed.”

Falynn’s news comes as a surprise considering the fact that at the end of last month she seemingly tried to shut down the rumor that her marriage was on the rocks. When asked about it and LaToya’s involvement of its spread during an interview with The Jasmine Brand, she told the outlet, “That rumor came from a miserable person. Simon and I — we go through our marital issues just like everyone else. Everybody has their own sh*t. Whether we unfollow and we follow back… and we delete our stuff or whatever the case is, just let us go through our stuff. We’re just like everyone else. We’re normal people.”

Regardless of all the petty RHOA drama, the ending Falynn and Simon’s marriage and the splitting up of their beautiful blended family is sad news to hear. All things considered, we wish them the best.