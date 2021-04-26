MadameNoire Featured Video

After both he and Falynn announced that they’d be ending their marriage, Simon Guobadia seemingly gave more insight recently as to why he and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star are calling it quits.

If you recall, Falynn took to social media last week to let her fans and followers know that she and Simon would be parting ways. While she didn’t give details on the reasons why, she did say that she was appreciative for all the time the both of them got to spend with each other’s children during their “five years of friendship and two years of marriage.” Additionally, she thanked everyone who’d “shown a great deal of love” for their family.

Relatedly, Simon shared his own statement regarding the end of their marriage in a social media post too. Interestingly, his message noted that the couple was married for a shorter time than Falynn said in her post. It read, “After a year and a half together, Falynn and I have made the mutual decision to end our marriage. Despite our willingness to be transparent, we respectfully ask for privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Ironically though, Simon recently divulged some vague details about why he and Falynn were calling it quits. After saying that he was “no longer responsible for her financially” and that he thought his soon-to-be ex-wife was a “good catch” because she had her own money in the bank, Simon implied (purposefully or accidentally) that Falynn had cheated on him.

While reading questions and comments viewers were leaving amidst an Instagram Live session he had, he highlighted that many of those watching just wanted to hear the juiciest details regarding why he and Falynn were going their separate ways. Tellingly, after repeating a fan question about how infidelity in his and Falynn’s marriage was exposed, he simply mentioned that he was the type of man who knows how to get the information he needs if he has to.

“You guys just want something very salacious,” he said to the viewers, before adding, “How was [the] infidelity exposed? Just understand that I’m very good at what I do when I need to find something out.”

Later in the Live, he cryptically and additionally noted, “In order for you to have a healthy relationship you have to be emotionally on the same level. You have to vibrate on the same level, spiritually and all of that. When one person is up here and the other person is doing this — vibrating down — you can either go down with them or continue to resist and vibrate up. And eventually, something’s gonna give and say ‘Okay I want to continue to vibrate [high] because when I do these things good things happen to me. But when I go do these [bad] things over there [whether] it’s to cheat or do drugs or do any kind of thing that is harmful to your spirit or body, there are consequences for it.’”

“We were broken up since late January,” Simon noted. “I’ve been in this state of mind — of pain — for over a year.”

Despite each of them explicitly asking for their family to be granted privacy to process through their divorce, both Simon and Falynn have addressed things publicly so far. Especially now that he’s implying cheating on her end might have been a reason for why they’re choosing to split, hopefully things don’t escalate between them too much more. That being said, Falynn’s not the only RHOA season 13 newbie that’s seemingly caught up in an increasingly public and messy split.

