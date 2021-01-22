MadameNoire Featured Video

During an episode of the Steve Harvey Morning Show last week, Steve Harvey was asked about his daughter Lori’s now public relationship with actor Michael B. Jordan. The 64-year-old TV host and comedian played it cool, saying that while he is fond of Jordan, if he needs to, he can completely flip the script on his daughter’s famous boyfriend.

“I like this one. I still got my eye on him,” he said.

Harvey then went on to note that his feelings aren’t anything new. He claims he told the men who’ve come and gone from his daughter’s life the same thing.

“I mean I like him, but like I say to all of ’em, ‘I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your a–…just in case I need it,'” he said, jokingly. “Like right now? Nice guy. But I got this little section partna, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate ya a–. ‘Cause you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me! Let’s be clear about that.”

When asked whether or not he shares his opinions about the men in his daughter’s life with her, Harvey said, “I always stay back.” As he stated when his co-hosts asked for advice on how to cope with your child dating someone you don’t like, he said it’s not a parent’s place to meddle in such matters concerning an adult child.

“Once they become adults they can go and do whatever it is they want to,” he said. “It ain’t got nothing to do with your well-wishes, your thoughts, your hopes for them, or nothing else. Do not beat yourself up as a parent when your child does something counter to what you feel is right for them. Because they have to live their life and learn. And they will learn.”

Harvey has made it clear in the past that, while he might “stay back,” he keeps an eye on the guys who vie for Lori’s affections. When she was engaged to footballer Memphis Depay, Harvey claimed he had him followed early in their courtship.

“She didn’t know. She knows now,” he said about Lori’s awareness of his actions. “But when she found out she was upset.”

Harvey ended up being a fan of Depay, but that engagement ended in 2018. As for Jordan, Harvey currently gets to keep a close eye on his daughter’s new beau because they’re all vacationing in St. Barts together.