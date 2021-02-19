MadameNoire Featured Video

Michael B. Jordan may be the “Sexiest Man Alive” now and wooing “It” girl and socialite Lori Harvey, but according to those who knew him back in Newark, New Jersey, he wasn’t always Mr. Smooth.

The new podcast, The Undressing Room, which is hosted by radio hosts and personalities Eva Marcille (Rickey Smiley Morning Show), Lore’l (The Morning Hustle) and Dominique da Diva (Quicksilva Show) was recently launched by Urban One’s Reach Media and presented by Macy’s. It covers all the conversations going on in pop culture. The series began on Feb. 4. In its third podcast episode, “Cry Me a River,” (a dig at Justin Timberlake’s apology to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson), Valentine’s Day was a major topic, including the elaborate displays of love and affection from the stars. Jordan’s name came up due to his incredibly impressive date night idea for Harvey, renting out an aquarium to have a private dinner and buying her stock in Hermes. The Internet was definitely swooning.

Dominique da Diva said she wasn’t surprised that he would go to such great lengths, because she always got the impression when in his presence that Jordan is “a nice, corny guy, and I don’t mean that as a slight,” she said. “We all know the nice, corny guys treat you the best.”

That’s when Lore’l, who went to school with him at a 7-12 grade academy in Newark back in the day, said in regards to the “corny” comment that he definitely gave that vibe to his classmates. At the time, he was trying to get his career off the ground as a young model and actor. She admitted they were always making him the butt of the joke.

“You know what’s so crazy? I went to school with Michael B. Jordan at a point in life. We went to Chad Science [Academy] together in Newark and to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan,” she said. “And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark, that’s the ‘hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”

Lore’l joked that she “missed” the appeal that would later come (and come with a vengeance) and that she should have been shooting her shot at the future star when she had her chance.

“I missed it. I could have been in the aquarium swimming with the fishes. Instead, I’m swimming in Mexico by myself, chile [laughs],” she said.

As mentioned, The Undressing Room presented by Macy’s covers pop culture, but it also allows for discussions regarding fashion, beauty, entertainment, and more.

“We are excited to be launching our first national talent-driven podcast presented by Macy’s, a brand that defines American style and culture,” said Josh Rahmani, SVP National & Network Sales for Radio One and Reach Media. “The Undressing Room will provide our listeners with a fresh entertaining podcast and deliver yet another engaging audio outlet for our advertisers to reach our coveted audience.”

For more information and to subscribe to the weekly podcast, go to www.theundressingroompod.com.