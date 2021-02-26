MadameNoire Featured Video

Recently Steve Harvey sat down to speak with Jimmy Kimmel. The two are comedians so the conversation was pretty entertaining. And someone was in Jimmy’s ear telling him that if a Harvey was going to be on the show, they had to ask him about his daughter, thee it girl, Lori Harvey and her relationship with this year’s sexiest man alive, Michael B. Jordan.

The two made additional headlines when he surprised her for Valentine’s Day by renting out a whole aquarium.

Referring to the gesture, Harvey said, “Yeah well, good luck homie because you know Valentine’s come every year. I don’t know how you gone top that. Good luck, partner. It was really nice what he did. I’m happy for him. He’s a great guy. I met his father and everything. But that was a lot. I don’t know where he’s going from. Hopefully, maybe he’ll make Creed 4, 5 and 6.”

Kimmel asked Harvey if men interested in dating any of his daughters should read his relationship book, Act Like a Lady, Think Like A Man.

Harvey said, “I think it’s better if my daughters would read the damn book. That would be the smarter move. When your kids grow up, they can make decisions on their own. I’m just happy that I can at least approve of one.

Jimmy Kimmel: You didn’t approve of the previous suitors?

Steve: Nothing ever. Pure hatred.

Lori Harvey never confirms or denies the men she’s dated, though she’s been linked to quite a few, including producer and Akon’s brother Bu, music mogul Diddy (?), singer Trey Songz, and the most notorious of them all, rapper Future.

Harvey was also previously engaged to Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay.

We don’t know much about Memphis. But based on the above mentioned roster, we can understand why he may have felt that way.

You can watch Harvey’s full interview in the video below.