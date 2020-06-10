Why You Should Cancel Your COVID-19 Wedding

I do feel for couples who had their weddings planned for…right around now. Smack dab in the middle of a pandemic. Depending on how long their engagement has been, they may have been looking forward to this for anywhere from six to 18 months! And now COVID-19 cases are peaking. As of today, there have been over 7 million confirmed cases in the world. Daily deaths are on the decline, thank goodness, but daily cases are on the rise – big time. We are not out of the woods on this thing. So what is a couple to do if there date is around the corner, and COVID-19 is still at large (which it is)? We are friends with a few couples who, back in March said, “This virus will be long gone by the time our ceremony comes up in the late summer.” Whoops. In the best-case scenario, they would have postponed or canceled back then. But, they didn’t know how bad this thing would be. None of us did. And I get it. They spent hundreds of hours (and thousands of dollars) finding a venue and booking the DJ and the caterer and the florist. They sent out the Save the Dates. Friends and family already made travel plans. It seems like so much is at stake if they cancel now. But, none of what’s at stake if they cancel is as big as what’s at stake if they don’t: people’s lives. Dear betrothed couples, here’s why I implore you to cancel or postpone your wedding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Make the choice for guests

You may have some guests who feel so much pressure to come, so long as the wedding is still on. That includes very old relatives, who want to make sure they see you get hitched while they’re still around. That includes loved ones with compromised immune systems. They may still show up, to the detriment of their wellbeing, if the wedding is still on. They don’t want to miss it. You can be the responsible one and save their lives. You can make the choice for them, by postponing.