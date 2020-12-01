Madamenoire Featured Video

It was recently reported that Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s friend to the show, Tanya Sam, abruptly decided to stop filming over rumors that she and good friend Porsha Williams got a little too close to a stripper during a bachelorette party for Cynthia Bailey. The soiree was captured by cameras for the new season of RHOA, which airs on Sunday. What happened afterward, you won’t fully get to see, but the trailer for Season 13 seemed to show someone caught with their legs in the air and Moore claimed she heard “sex” noises coming from someone’s room that night.

Sam, who is engaged to longtime partner Paul Judge, emphatically stated that she’d participated in nothing unseemly in a statement released in October.

“I will address this topic now and will not entertain this absurdity further. The rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE,” she said.

As for Williams, who is single and free to mingle, well, she seems to be a little less upset about the whole situation. Instead, she’s more so confused as to what the big deal is.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of Sunday’s RHOA premiere, the reality star was asked if any resolution comes from the situation. In her response, she neither confirmed nor denied that anything sexual took place between herself and the stripper, or herself and her co-star(s).

“To me it was a good time,” she said. “It was what it was. I don’t really understand why it had to turn so negative. Maybe we’ll kiki about it at the reunion. I’m still ready to have fun!”

As for the stripper in question, B.O.L.O. The Entertainer, he firmly denied the claims about himself engaging in any sexual activity with Sam and/or Williams.

“To whom this may concern. I am not just a stripper. I’m THE stripper,” he said on social media. “I built an entire brand off of professionalism. It doesn’t just stop here. I got fans, followers, and supporters who can attest to that. The rumors and allegations going on right now are straight bullsh-t.”

He added, “Although I’m flattered to be included in the same conversation as those beautiful women, nothing happened. Again, nothing happened.”