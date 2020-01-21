The Future Of Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley’s Relationship Apparently In The Air Following New Cheating Rumors: “Pray For Us”

Porsha Williams is rarely short on words, but the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star appeared speechless when quizzed about the status of her relationship and new cheating rumors surrounding fiancé, Dennis McKinley, during her Sunday night appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”.

After revisiting the family meeting scene from the January 19th episode in which McKinley apologized to Williams’ mother and sister for cheating on her during her pregnancy, host Andy Cohen asked about the current status of their relationship.

“You know, we’re working on our relationship,” said a visibly uncomfortable Williams.

Taking things a step further, Cohen asked, “Do you trust him?”

“Huh? I feel like you ask that every time I come here,” said Williams. “I think every relationship is a work in progress. We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You know, you pray for yourself. Add us in there too, baby.”

Despite sidestepping the tough question with those nice, media-trained responses, talk of McKinley’s infidelity resurfaced later in the show in the form of a fan question. The fan sought to get Williams’ take on recent rumors that Dennis was spotted out with a group of four beautiful women at a diner at 4 am. When asked if the rumors caused an issue within their relationship, a clearly blindsided Porsha responded, “I don’t know.” And when pushed further, her response didn’t offer any more clarity.

“The blogs, you know, he was out. I don’t know. Just continue to comment and speculate and let me figure out my life,” she said. “I’m figuring out my life. Yeah, yeah, yeah.”

Porsha also refused to comment on whether or not she and Dennis had words regarding the rumors. It’s possible that this was the first she’s heard or the rumors, which would explain her deer-in-the-headlights reaction. While it appears that their relationship is back on the rocks, she still wore her engagement ring during the appearance.